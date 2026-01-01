Overlooked by selectors despite consistent performances in the domestic spectrum, middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan gave another example of his exemplary talent as he smashed a 75-ball 157 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping his team secure an 87-run victory over Goa on Wednesday. The win kept Mumbai on top of the Vijay Hazare Elite Group C table and Sarfaraz in the spotlight, knocking on the doors of the senior Indian team.

In a chat with the Times of India, Sarfaraz opened up on the knock, giving the Mumbai openers their due credit for handling the tricky first hour phase that allowed him to settle down and play his natural game.

"When I came in, the run-rate wasn't too high because both openers saw off the tricky first hour," Sarfaraz told the paper. "It's always difficult in the morning when the ball is doing a bit. I settled down first and then attacked as the pitch eased out. The plan was to score as many runs as possible and set a strong target."

"By the time I came to the crease, Musheer was batting really well. He was the first to reach fifty," Sarfaraz said. "I've played plenty of one-dayers and I know how to pace an innings. I have a good sweep and cut, and in this format you can't have more than five fielders out. That gives me freedom to play my shots."

Despite the dream knock, Sarfaraz wasn't entirely happy. He said that there was one regret as he and brother Musheer couldn't bring up their respective centuries in the same match. "We have a common dream of scoring hundreds in the same game," he said.

"We were close in the Ranji Trophy this season and again last week, but we both got out in the fifties. Today, Musheer was batting so well and I thought we could do it. But dreams don't come true that quickly."