 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sanju Samson's Fifty Helps India A Beat South Africa A, Claim Series 4-1

Updated: 06 September 2019 19:39 IST

Sanju Samson was adjudged player of the match for his knock of 91 off just 48 deliveries.

Sanju Samson
India A thrash South Africa A by 36 runs in the final One-Day to claim the series 4-1. © Twitter

Sanju Samson scored 91 runs off 48 deliveries to help India A register a comfortable win over South Africa on Friday. With the win, India A took the five-match series 4-1. India A won the toss and opted to bat in a rain-affected encounter in the fifth unofficial one-day. The match was reduced to a 20-over per side contest due to persistent rain. India A lost the wicket of Prashant Chopra in the first over but Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson took charge of the proceedings with a partnership of 135 runs. India A posted 204 for four in their innings, setting South Africa A a humongous target of 205 in 20 overs. 

The second wicket stand between Dhawan and Samson was broken when the left-hander was dismissed on 51 off 36 balls by George Linde in the 14th over.

Samson departed two overs later. His innings was punctuated by seven sixes and six fours. Shreyas Iyer then went big in the death overs to push India past the 200-run mark.

South Africa A never got going in their innings. Shardul Thakur got a breakthrough at the top and then went on to take two more wickets while Washington Sundar picked two. Rahul Chahar dismissed South Africa A's top scorer Reeza Hendricks for 59.

South Africa A were bowled out for 168 on the final ball of the match, giving India A a 36-run victory.

For India A, Shardul Thakur was the star with the ball who finished with figures of three for nine.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson scored 91 runs to help India A beat South Africa A
  • With the win, India A won the 5-match series, 4-1
  • Shardul Thakur took three wickets and gave away just nine runs
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Knocked Out After Rain Washes Out Thriller Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Knocked Out After Rain Washes Out Thriller Against Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith Leads From Front As Rajasthan Royals Complete Double Over Mumbai Indians
Steve Smith Leads From Front As Rajasthan Royals Complete Double Over Mumbai Indians
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs RR IPL Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Leads Kings XI Punjab To 12-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs RR IPL Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Leads Kings XI Punjab To 12-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Watch: How A Pizza Delivery Interrupted Sanju Samson
Watch: How A Pizza Delivery Interrupted Sanju Samson's Sensational Knock In Hyderabad
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.