Sanju Samson's Fifty Helps India A Beat South Africa A, Claim Series 4-1

Sanju Samson scored 91 runs off 48 deliveries to help India A register a comfortable win over South Africa on Friday. With the win, India A took the five-match series 4-1. India A won the toss and opted to bat in a rain-affected encounter in the fifth unofficial one-day. The match was reduced to a 20-over per side contest due to persistent rain. India A lost the wicket of Prashant Chopra in the first over but Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson took charge of the proceedings with a partnership of 135 runs. India A posted 204 for four in their innings, setting South Africa A a humongous target of 205 in 20 overs.

The second wicket stand between Dhawan and Samson was broken when the left-hander was dismissed on 51 off 36 balls by George Linde in the 14th over.

Samson departed two overs later. His innings was punctuated by seven sixes and six fours. Shreyas Iyer then went big in the death overs to push India past the 200-run mark.

South Africa A never got going in their innings. Shardul Thakur got a breakthrough at the top and then went on to take two more wickets while Washington Sundar picked two. Rahul Chahar dismissed South Africa A's top scorer Reeza Hendricks for 59.

South Africa A were bowled out for 168 on the final ball of the match, giving India A a 36-run victory.

For India A, Shardul Thakur was the star with the ball who finished with figures of three for nine.

(With IANS inputs)