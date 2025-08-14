Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin believes that it is highly unlikely that Sanju Samson will be traded to Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals. In the past few weeks, reports have emerged that Samson has decided leave RR and CSK are interested in acquiring his services. However, Ashwin believes that the move will be extremely difficult as RR do not have much to gain from it. During a discussion on YouTube, he explained that a trade like Samson to CSK will leave RR struggling to find a player of equal calibre in a trade move and it will also make difficult for them to manage their purse.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said a Samson-to-CSK trade would leave RR struggling to get equal value in return. Using Ravi Bishnoi as an example, he explained that if LSG gave up the spinner for Samson, they'd also have to manage the purse to retain Samson — making such deals unrealistic.

“Why the CSK-RR trade won't work is because if Sanju is traded to CSK, and RR then try to trade with other teams, they're unlikely to get valuable players in return. For example, if RR want a spinner like Ravi Bishnoi and approach LSG, the problem is that if LSG acquire Sanju and give away Bishnoi, they also have to manage the remaining purse required to retain Sanju — which becomes LSG's responsibility.”

Ashwin added that CSK are not a big fan of trading and it is highly unlikely that they would agree to trade a player like Shivam Dube or Ravindra Jadeja to bring Sanju Samson.

“CSK generally don't believe in trading. They aren't going to trade players like Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube. So, in all likelihood, Sanju coming to CSK is bleak, for the reasons I've explained. RR don't have much to gain from this kind of trade,” he added.