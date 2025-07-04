Former India opener Aakash Chopra has addressed the reports of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seeking a trade of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals (RR). According to a report in Cricbuzz, RR captain Samson has attracted trade interests from multiple IPL franchises, including five-time champions CSK. "We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested," the report quoted a CSK official, involved in the decision-making process, as saying on condition of anonymity.

However, neither the player nor the franchises confirmed or even hinted on the affirmative regarding the rumours. Now, Chopra has claimed that even if the talks with CSK materialise, RR might ask for a veteran player in exchange.

Chopra hinted that either Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin might go the other way if the two franchise crack a trade deal.

"Will this trade happen? CSK have expressed interest, but they haven't reached the stage of talks where potential trade names have been discussed. Rajasthan may want either Ashwin or Jadeja in return. It's well within their rights to ask, if the trade ever progresses that far," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also explained why CSK going after Samson actually makes sense.

"A CSK official has said they are interested and keen. They feel it would be great to have Samson because he's a keeper-batter, and they need to plan beyond MS Dhoni. So he could be a very good option," he highlighted.

It is not yet known if the player trade, if it happens, will involve another big player or it will be all-cash deal. Samson has been part of the Royals since 2018. He was named the captain of the side in 2021. Sanju Samson is the only player to have scored more than fifty runs in the first match of a season, for six consecutive seasons playing for Rajasthan Royals.