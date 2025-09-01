The talismanic Sanju Samson shone once again with the bat, while playint in the Kerala Cricket League. The wicket-keeper batter smashed a whopping 9 sixes in the 83-run knock which came only from 41 balls against Alleppey Ripples on Sunday night. Chasing a target of 177 runs for the Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson challenged the opponent team's bowlers the most as he helped his side secure another convincing victory. Samson also hit two fours during the knock but it was his maximums that enthralled fans the most.

It was the fourth consecutive fifty-plus score for Samson. In the previous three, he had scored 121 off 51, 89 off 46, and 62 off 37. However, it also has to be noted that Samson is doing well in the shortest format as an opening batter, a role he might not get in the Indian team even if he continues going strong in the KCL 2025.

Sanju Samson's sixes resound like thunder across the Greenfield International Stadium #KCLSeason2 #KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/liOQ6b5ftF — Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) August 31, 2025

With Shubman Gill returning to the team in the shortest format, that too as the vice-captain, he is expected to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, the world no. 1 T20I batter in ICC rankings, in the playing XI. Experts see a role in the lower middle-order fo Samson but it isn't the spot where the wicket-keeper batter does as well as he does while opening for the team.

While Samson is already a part of India's squad for the Asia Cup, his selection in the playing XI would depend a lot on skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir. With consecutive solid shows in the KCL, Samson has sent a clear message to both Suryakumar and Gambhir

In his 42 T20I match career for India, Samson has scored 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties. Since last year, he has found a new lease of life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa. Last year, he was India's best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty.

Sanju's next assignment for India will be the Asia Cup. India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

With ANI Inputs