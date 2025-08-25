Just a day after scoring 13 runs off 22 balls, batting at No. 6, Sanju Samson has bounced back with a terrific century. Samson shocked the cricket world when he walked out to bat at No. 6 for Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) on Saturday, disappointing with the bat. However, returning to the top of the order, Samson roared back with a phenomenal knock of 121 in just 51 balls to help his side chase down a mammoth target of 237. What made Samson's century even more special was that his brother was at the other end to celebrate it with him.

Sanju Samson's elder brother, Saly, is the captain of Kochi Blue Tigers. As Sanju Samson reached his century in just 42 balls, it was Saly who was there at the other end to congratulate him. The two celebrated the landmark with a brotherly hug at the middle.

Watch: Sanju Samson celebrates century with his brother Saly

Ever got to 100 and celebrated with your brother at the non-striker's end? pic.twitter.com/HcQOSbsKHY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 24, 2025

As per ESPNcricinfo, Saly is around four years older than Sanju Samson.

Samson eased doubts over his form ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 with his 51-ball 121. His innings was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes as Kochi Blue Tigers chased down a target of 237 against Aries Kollam Sailors.

Samson has opened the batting for India in T20I cricket in recent months, and with considerable success. He slammed as many as three T20I hundreds in 2024, becoming the first man to do so in a single calendar year.

However, the return and appointment as vice-captain of Shubman Gill for the Asia Cup has raised concern over Samson's place in India's playing XI and his spot as opener.

Jitesh Sharma will provide ample competition to Samson, having enjoyed a sensational season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025.

Samson, meanwhile, has also grabbed headlines over his IPL future. Samson has reportedly formally requested his franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR) to look at trade options or allow him back into the auction. The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly interested in acquiring Samson's services.