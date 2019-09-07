 
Sanju Samson Donates India A Match Fees To Groundsmen

Updated: 07 September 2019 19:02 IST

Sanju Samson donated his match fees to the groundsmen for their efforts to ensure that the series could be played despite the treacherous weather in Kerala.

Sanju Samson was adjudged player of the match for his knock of 91 in the final. © Twitter

Sanju Samson said that he has decided to give his match fees from the India A matches he played to the groundsmen of the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India A hosted South Africa A in a five-match one day series. Intermittent rains in Kerala's capital city had caused reduction of overs in all the matches with the fourth match having to be played over two days. Samson, who caught the eye with a blistering 48-ball 91 in the final match, said after the game that he had decided to donate match fees from the two games that he played to the groundsmen for their efforts to ensure that the series could be played despite the treacherous weather.

"We have to give credit to the groundsmen. Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen," Sanju Samson was quoted as saying by IANS.

Shikhar Dhawan also acknowledged the efforts of the groundsmen and spent time with them to click pictures. India 'A' won the series 4-1.

Sanju Samson's effort with the bat was acknowledged by Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who took to Twitter to Friday and appreciated Samson's innings in the final game of the five-match series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Cricket
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson scored 91 runs to help India A win the final match
  • Samson donated his match fees to the groundsmen
  • India A won the five-match series 4-1
