Sanju Samson found his mojo back in a familiar opening position, smashing five sixes in a 15-ball-43 as Kerala cantered home by eight wickets against Chattisgarh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group A game in Lucknow on Sunday. Batting first, Chattisgarh could manage only a paltry 120 in 19.5 overs with former CSK seamer KM Asif grabbing 3 for 16. His victims included Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh, who was out for a duck. Only Sanjeet Desai (35 off 23 balls) managed to connect a few big hits but the Chattisgarh innings never had the momentum.

On a flat deck, Kerala raced past the finishing line in just 10.4 overs with Samson taking the charge at the top of the order.

Since the Asia Cup, Samson had been pushed down the batting order for India as Shubman Gill started opening alongside world No.1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma.

Samson never looked comfortable in the middle order and that he enjoys opening was proved against Chattisgarh as he made the chase feel like a walk in the park.

He hit seamer Ravi Kiran behind square and through mid-wicket for two sixes and left-arm wrist spinner Ajay Mandal for three identical shots over deep mid-wicket boundary. Kerala had raced to 72 by the fifth over before Kiran had him holed out by Anand Rao.

However Kerala didn't have any stress while chasing the target.

Riyan Parag flops for Assam

The highly rated Riyan Parag scored a painstaking 14 off 19 balls for Assam which lost its low-scoring group A league game to Railways by three wickets.

Batting first, Assam managed only 132 for 7 with Riyan, who had already captain IPL team Rajasthan Royals, wasting too many deliveries. Had Sahil Jain not scored 38 off 29 balls, Assam wouldn't have passed 125-run mark.

While chasing, Railways were 115 for 7 at one stage with 18 needed off last 13 balls. Veteran skipper Karn Sharma (24 not out off 16 balls) ended with a flourish hitting two fours and two sixes. He finished the game with a six.

