Sanjay Manjrekar Reacts After Being Removed From BCCI Commentary Panel

Updated: 15 March 2020 18:59 IST

According to a media report earlier this week, Sanjay Manjrekar was left out of the BCCI commentary panel for the 1st ODI between India and South Africa.

Sanjay Manjrekar was subjected to a lot of criticism for his comments on Ravindra Jadeja. © Instagram

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former India cricketer-turned commentator, took to Twitter on Sunday and shared his reaction after being removed from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) commentary panel. According to a media report earlier this week, Manjrekar was left out of the BCCI commentary panel and was not in Dharamsala for the 1st ODI between India and South Africa. The match was abandoned due to rain on Thursday while the rest of the series was called off due to coronavirus outbreak. "I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional," Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted.

The report had also mentioned that Manjrekar won't be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 commentary panel as well. 

The IPL was supposed to start on March 29 but has been suspended until April 15.

In the last 12 months or so, Manjrekar was subjected to a lot of criticism on social media for his comments on Ravindra Jadeja and his argument with Harsha Bhogle. 

Manjrekar had tweeted that Jadeja is a "bits and pieces cricketer" during the World Cup in England.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja had responded.

Sanjay Manjrekar, however, apologised to Jadeja after India's semi-final loss to New Zealand at the World Cup.

Manjrekar apologised to Harsha Bhogle as well and said that 2019 was his "worst year" as a commentator.

