Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar's child Aryan recently shared a reel on Instagram to showcase the transformation journey. However, the reel was later deleted. The 23-year-old went through a hormonal replacement surgery and took to social media to share the 10-month progress. Taking the internet by storm, Aryan has now changed his name to Anaya. Currently living in Manchester, Anaya shared some pics with former India skipper MS Dhoni and star batter Virat Kohli in the reel.

"Chasing my dream of playing cricket professionally has been a journey filled with sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering dedication. From early mornings on the field to facing the doubts and judgments of others, every step has demanded strength," wrote Aryan (now Anaya) in the video caption.

Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes harmone replacement surgery.



Aryan becomes Anaya!



Have a look at Ananya's instagram post!#Cricket #CricketTwitter #SanjayBangar pic.twitter.com/esePJjf4Ua — Amit T (@amittalwalkar) November 10, 2024

"But beyond the game, I had another journey. A path of self-discovery and lot of challenges faced. Embracing my true self meant making hard choices, letting go of the comfort of fitting in, and standing up for who I am, even when it wasn't easy. Today, I'm proud to be a part of the sport I love at any level or category, not only as an athlete but as my authentic self. The road hasn't been easy, but finding my true self has been the greatest victory of all," he added.

Just like Bangar, Anaya is also a cricketer who has represented Islam Gymkhana in local club cricket. Apart from this, the left-handed batter has also played for the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire.

However, in November 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated transgender athletes will not be allowed to participate in women's cricket.

"Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players," stated ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

Taking to Instagram, Anaya also shared a lengthy post to express disappointment over ICC's new rule.

Anaya (previously Aryan) is currently living in Manchester and is very active on Instagram and always keeps the followers updated.