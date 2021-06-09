Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi is mighty impressed by Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar's new look. The pacer on Wednesday uploaded a couple of photos of himself in a "gangster" avatar on Instagram and asked his followers for feedback. "NEW LOOK. Which one do you like guys? I couldn't select one so posted both," he wrote in the caption box. He also credited his sister, Malti Chahar, for the click. While Deepak Chahar's post received a lot of love on social media, it was Sakshi Dhoni's comment that is winning the internet.

"Fierce look Deepak," Sakshi wrote along with a fire emoji.

Responding to the post, Malti wrote, "you're welcome buddy" before comparing him with a famous character from the popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones-Khal Drogo', played by American actor Jason Momoa.

Deepak Chahar was last seen in action during the first phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) for CSK before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to halt the marquee event on May 4.

The second phase of the cash-rich league will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September and October.

Deepak Chahar had claimed eight wickets for the three-time IPL champions in seven games. When the tournament was suspended, CSK were at the second spot on the IPL table with 10 points in their kitty.

Prior to the resumption of IPL, he could return to competitive cricket next month when India travel to Sri Lanka for three-match ODI series and as many T20Is, starting on July 13.

Chahar made his international debut for India against England during a T20 match in July 2018. He picked just one wicket in his debut match as India won the match by seven wickets.

Two months later, he was handed his ODI debut in 2018 during Asian Cup against Afghanistan. In his ODI debut, Chahar bowled just four overs and picked one wicket as the match ended in a tie. He failed in cementing his spot in one-dayers and was axed from the team in December 2019.