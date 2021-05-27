Former India captain MS Dhoni is back at his farmhouse in Ranchi with the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League postponed midway through the tournament. Dhoni has been spending his time with his family and his pets, and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has been sharing snippets of the Chennai Super Kings skipper on Instagram to keep fans updated. On Thursday, she shared a clip where Dhoni can be seen massaging and playing with their horse, who is seen lying on the ground. "#Pamperingtime", she captioned the video.

She also shared a throwback pic from 2009. MS Dhoni can be seen in his elements in the "blast from the past" picture shared by Sakshi, as he is seen standing behind the stumps while playing cricket with some kids.

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to second place in the IPL 2021 table before the tournament was suspended. After a slow start, CSK gathered pace and momentum, and were just two points behind Delhi Capitals -- who had played a game extra before the season's postponement.

IPL 2021 was postponed with India struggling to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When cases started to appear within the IPL bio-bubble, the organisers took the call to suspend the season indefinitely.

According to latest reports, the Indian cricket board is trying to hold the remainder of the tournament in the UAE between September and October, before the T20 World Cup in India, which is slated for October-November.