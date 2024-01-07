Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media to express his concern regarding the ongoing Maldives row and said that his next holiday destination will be the island of Lakshadweep. Pandya expressed his concern about the comments made about India by some of Maldives ministers and he promoted the Indian island as the perfect holiday destination for people instead of foreign locations.

"Extremely sad to see what's being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect get away spot and surely a must visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia," Hardik posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Extremely sad to see what's being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect get away spot and surely a must visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/UA7suQArLB — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 7, 2024

Meanwhile, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled his 50th birthday celebrations in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra and expressed his support for the promotion of Indian beaches.

Sachin took to social media to share a video and a picture from his birthday celebrations and praised the coastal town for its 'gorgeous locations' as well as 'wonderful hospitality'. The post came amid a strong push on social media to promote local beaches in India instead of foreign beach locations.

"250 days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created. #ExploreIndianIslands," Sachin posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Tendulkar's reaction came amid a row over a tweet by a Maldives minister days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep archipelago. Since the controversy erupted, many Indians on social media have claimed that they have cancelled their planned holidays to the island nation.

Advertisement

The controversy stems from a tweet by a Maldives minister, accusing India of targeting the nation and asserting that India faces challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.