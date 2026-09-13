A few days back, Salman Ali Agha was among the seven players who were sent back from England after Pakistan lost the first two Tests. He led Pakistan in the first Test at Headingley as regular captain Babar Azam was unavailable. He was then dropped from the XI for the second Test and, before the third Test, was among the seven players released and sent home. Agha, however, is not sitting idle. In fact, he has made a statement with the bat that few players do.

Batting for Kingsmen Academy against Markhor IT Solutions in the President's Trophy Grade-I, Salman rescued his team after it had slumped to 72/3. He scored a triple century off 336 balls.

Triple century for Salman Ali Agha playing for Kingsmen in the President's Cup final 💯 pic.twitter.com/4GLiZ8HbiA — Usman (@jamilmusman_) September 13, 2026

Pakistan cricket seems to be in turmoil again after its poor performances in England. Following heavy defeats in Leeds and Lord's, the PCB removed seven players - Rizwan, Imam, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad - from the squad and sent them back home. The PCB also removed Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from the touring party.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi spoke about the removals, stating that the board was left with no option but to make the changes.

"Every match of a series is important for us, and we are not left with any option, if a player is not performing, but to look for his replacement. The purpose behind these changes is not to axe players from contention, but simply to replace them. Consider (Salman) Agha, who is a very good player, but he could not click for some reasons. He was spoken to about it," Naqvi told Geo Network.

Meanwhile, Amir Mir, an adviser to the PCB chairman, recently confirmed that the PCB had launched an inquiry into the matter.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally. The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration," Mir wrote on social media a few days ago.

"At this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from hostile external sources, should not be regarded as credible. The PCB will not comment further at this time. The board advises stakeholders and the public to rely on official PCB communications," he added.

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