Sacked as the captain of the England team ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, Ben Stokes has arguably hit the lowest point of his career. One of the finest all-rounders of his generation, Stokes let his teammates, the England board, and fans down when he decided to breach the midnight curfew to go to a nightclub in London after the first Test. The altercation involving a rugby player, Stokes, and his teammate Gus Atkinson forced the England board to take strict action.

While Stokes is only out of the second Test against New Zealand at present, chatter around him potentially calling it a day in international cricket is gaining steam. However, former England captain Nasser Hussain has warned Stokes against making such a call at a time when he is bound to be at his lowest emotionally.

"Ben Stokes has been there for England a lot," Hussain told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast. "He's been there as a captain, he's been there as a player at their finest moments - 50-over World Cups, T20 World Cups.

"He's been a warrior for England and he got it wrong this time - he got it horribly wrong. I don't think that is a sackable offence. Ben will be in a dark place at the moment. I just hope Ben doesn't think 'I've let so many people down that I'm going to retire. I'm going to make an emotional decision and retire', because I think that would be a really sad way to end for one of England's greats," he added.

Though the final decision on the matter rests entirely in the hands of Stokes, there has been chatter around him seeking opinions from some of his long-term advisors. Hussain, however, does not want an England great to go out in this manner.

"One of England's greats should not go out like that. I think he deserves better. I do feel a bit sad if this was the last we saw of Ben Stokes - I really hope it's not," he concluded.

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