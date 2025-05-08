Rohit Sharma's Test retirement sent a wave of shock all across the cricketing fraternity. The India captain looked set to be leading the troops on the tour of England, but just as conversations around team selection for the series began, Rohit dropped a bomb by quitting the red-ball format. As Rohit bows out as a great of the game, even in the whites, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional post, as a tribute for the 38-year-old.

"I remember presenting you with your Test cap in 2013 at Eden Gardens and then standing with you on the balcony of Wankhede Stadium the other day - your journey has been a remarkable one. From then to now, you have given your best to Indian cricket as a player and as a captain. Well done, Rohit, on your Test career, and best wishes for what lies ahead," Sacin wrote on X (Twitter).

Even Rohit's long-term India and Mumbai teammate Ajinkya Rahane was shocked at Rohit's call. Caught in the heat of his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' must-win match against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday, Rahane was unaware of Rohit's retirement from Test cricket on the same day.

The veteran batter, who shares a close bond with Rohit from their Mumbai days, said he would reach out to him soon.

"Oh, is it? I just want to wish him the best. I thought he has done fantastically well in the Test format. I didn't know (about the retirement)," the KKR skipper said during the post-match media interaction after a two-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens.

"I'm actually shocked. I didn't know that he retired in the test format. But I just want to wish him the best," he added.

The 36-year-old Rahane, a much-admired Test specialist who has been out of favour for two years, has resolutely refused to give up on his own dream of making a comeback to the national set-up.

Rahane lauded Rohit's evolution as a red-ball cricketer and his aggressive mindset at the top of the order.

"Whatever his plans are, he has done really well, improved his game, as a Test batter. He started his career 5-6 number and then opened the innings," Rahane said.

"I thought the way he adapted to that opening slot was amazing to see. He always wanted to take on the bowlers, play with freedom. And that's what he wanted other players to do as well, play with freedom." Rohit, 38, announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, ending a red-ball career that began in 2013.

