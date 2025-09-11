Batting legend and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday rejected speculation that he is in contention to be the next BCCI President with his management firm describing all such talk as "unfounded". The 52-year-old's management firm issued the statement on his behalf to put to rest theories of him being a possible successor to Roger Binny, whose tenure ended after he turned 70 in July.

"It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," read a statement from the company.

"We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," it added.

The world's richest cricket board is due to hold its elections at its Annual General Meeting on September 28.

Binny was appointed as the BCCI president in October 2022 and the Board's constitution has an age cap of 70 for the post.

The BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer will also be appointed during the AGM, along with the Board's representative to the ICC.

Tendulkar, who remains an enduring figure in the cricketing world even after his retirement, continues to inspire generations of cricketers with his achievements, humility, and approach to the game.

Tendulkar is a name recognised in households not only in India but across all major cricketing nations. It would not be wrong to say that the sport owes a lot to the 'Master Blaster' for its sheer popularity, competitiveness and money power.

Many of the world's current great batters and leaders, such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, etc, owe their strokeplay, passion for the game and match-winning abilities to the master himself.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)