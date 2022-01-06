Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended birthday greetings to cricketing legend Kapil Dev who turned 63 on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Sachin posted a throwback picture of himself with Kapil Dev and wished him great health and luck. "Many happy returns of the day, Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead," Sachin tweeted.

Many happy returns of the day Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ukfIogiB1N — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter and revisited the achievements of the 1983 World Cup winning captain.

"356 international matches 9,031 international runs 687 international wickets. Here's wishing @therealkapildev- #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game - a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted a picture of Kapil embracing the World Cup trophy and wrote, "Happy birthday @therealkapildev paji Respect."

Kapil Dev was the Indian team captain, which lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at Lords. The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets.