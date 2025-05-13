Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Virat Kohli's Test retirement with a heartwarming story dating back 12 years. Sachin took to social media to reveal that when he retired from Test cricket, Virat offered to gift him a thread from his late father. Sachin added that it was very personal for him to accept but the gesture was something that left him emotional. With Virat bidding farewell to his illustrious career, Sachin said that although he does not have a thread to offer him, he can express his deepest admiration and added that he has been an inspiration for countless young cricketers.

"As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes," he posted on X.

"Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport."

"What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players."

"Congratulations on a very special Test career," the legendary India batter concluded.

Virat turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9,230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85.