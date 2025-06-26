Prithvi Shaw's career has taken a sharp nosedive in recent years. 2024/25 saw the talented opener dropped from Mumbai's domestic teams, and he also went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. However, despite all the downs, Shaw has revealed that legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar still has the faith that he can bounce back. He stated that after his own father, it is Tendulkar who has been a strong support system for him, revealing that he also shares a great bond with Tendulkar's son, Arjun.

"My biggest support system is my father, but after him, he (Tendulkar) knows a lot. Arjun and I have been friends since we were eight or nine years old. Sir also used to be there. He has seen," Shaw said in an interview with News24.

"Hardly two months ago, he was practising at MIG for the (International) Masters League. I was also there. At such a time, you need a mentor who gives a spark," Shaw stated.

Shaw revealed that Tendulkar continues to give him words of advice and retains the belief that he can bounce back from his struggles.

"He still believes in me. 'Prithvi, I have belief and I will continue to believe.' He has seen me. He has trust. 'Get back on track. Everything is still possible.' That belief is very precious to me. Just like my father and a few friends believe," Shaw spoke about Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Shaw on Monday ended his ties with home team Mumbai after being granted a No Objection Certificate by the MCA to sign up with a new domestic side for his "growth and development as a cricketer". Shaw has been out of reckoning from the red ball set-up for some time but has played white ball cricket. However, his off-field disciplinary issues have grabbed more air time than his on-field performances. The Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed receiving Shaw's request and has given its approval to it.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) would like to inform that cricketer Prithvi Shaw had formally requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to represent another state as a professional player in the upcoming domestic season. After due consideration, the MCA has granted the NOC," the MC stated MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap said the body appreciates Shaw's contributions over the years.

"Prithvi Shaw has been an exceptional talent and has contributed significantly to Mumbai cricket. We respect his decision and wish him the very best in his future endeavours," he stated.

In the letter that Shaw sent to the MCA, the 25-year-old said he was grateful for the time he spent in the Mumbai team, for which he made his debut in 2017, but desires to move on now.

