Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan, in Mumbai and extended an invitation for the wedding ceremony of his son, Arjun Tendulkar. During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister and Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, also discussed various matters, with a particular focus on issues related to Sports primarily. On Wednesday, Tendulkar, along with Anjali Tendulkar, had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to invite him to their son Arjun's wedding with Saaniya Chandhok.

Sachin Tendulkar has also extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year.

Arjun, 26, has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for Mumbai Indians (MI), claiming three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He has also scored 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun currently represents Goa in domestic cricket after having made his Mumbai debut in 2021.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, Arjun was traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and is set to represent LSG this season.

While the five-time IPL champions were required to part ways with Arjun, they have secured the services of leg-spinner Mayank Markande in a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Arjun was initially picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh but did not get an opportunity to play that season.

MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

Saaniya Chandhok hails from a prominent family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has also been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar, for several years.

