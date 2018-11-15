 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar India Debut: Master Blaster Turns Nostalgic After 29 Years

Updated: 15 November 2018 13:01 IST

Sachin Tendulkar made his India debut against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989.

Sachin Tendulkar India Debut: Master Blaster Turns Nostalgic After 29 Years
Sachin Tendulkar had scored 15 runs in his debut Test, which eventually ended in a draw. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down the memory lane and on Thursday shared a picture from his debut match from 29 years ago with his fans on the social media. Tendulkar made his debut for India on this day in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. Recalling the good old days, the Master Blaster posted some pictures of himself in action, saying: "This day, every year, brings back so many memories of the day I first represented India. It was an honour to play for the country and be able to represent India for 24 years."

Tendulkar had scored 15 runs in his debut Test, which eventually ended in a draw. In the subsequent match in Faisalabad, then a 16-year-old Tendulkar scored his first international half-century.

Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis had also made his Test debut in the same match as Tendulkar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Tendulkar, saying: "On this day. Rewind the clock. 1989 - Sachin made his Test debut. 2013 Walks out to bat for one final time #legend #TeamIndia"

Drawing everyone's attention with his consistent batting, Tendulkar scored his first international century in a Test match against England in Manchester on August 9, 1990. Aged 17 years and 107 days, he became the youngest Indian to score a century in Test cricket.

He was also the youngest to do so in international cricket, till Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful broke his record in 2001, when he scored a Test ton against Sri Lanka in Colombo at the age of 17 years and 61 days.

On Tendulkar's special day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also acknowledged him along with Pakistan paceman Younis.

"On This Day in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis, aged 16 and 17 respectively, made their Test match debuts against each other in Karachi. Two true legends of the game," the ICC said in a tweet.

Having represented India for 24 years, Tendulkar made 15921 runs in Tests and 18426 runs in ODI cricket. He scored a record total of 100 international centuries, a mark which is still being chased by some of the modern-day cricketing heroes.

With 63 international hundreds so far, India skipper Virat Kohli is on the fourth position in the list of most centuries in a career. South Africa's Hashim Amla stands sixth with 54 international tons to his name.

Tendulkar retired from international cricket on the same day in 2013. His final innings came at his home ground - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, where he scored a 74-run knock in India's emphatic innings and 126 runs over the West Indies.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Waqar Younis had also made his Test debut in the same match as Tendulkar
  • Tendulkar scored his first century in a Test match against England
  • In 24 years, Tendulkar made 15921 runs in Tests and 18426 runs in ODIs
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Steve Waugh Compares Virat Kohli To Sachin Tendulkar And Brian Lara, Calls Him A "Great Player"
India vs Australia: Steve Waugh Compares Virat Kohli To Sachin Tendulkar And Brian Lara, Calls Him A "Great Player"
Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video
Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video
Prithvi Shaw Trains With Sachin Tendulkar Ahead Of Australia Tour: Reports
Prithvi Shaw Trains With Sachin Tendulkar Ahead Of Australia Tour: Reports
Sachin Tendulkar Has A Special Birthday Message For Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar Has A Special Birthday Message For Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar A Fan Of Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar A Fan Of Virat Kohli's Cover Drives
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.