Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar inaugurated the renovated Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Monday, as a large crowd gathered to welcome the Bharat Ratna recipient. Shivaji Park in Mumbai, a location deeply rooted in Marathi culture and sport, marked another significant moment as the revamped Shivaji Park Gymkhana was officially opened. The atmosphere within the iconic ground was charged with excitement and applause, particularly when master blaster Tendulkar performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In his speech, addressing the media and the audience that gathered at the Gymkhana, Tendulkar said, “I remember spending my childhood here. We used to come here to have Vada Pav, but now this gymkhana is ready, and many people were involved in creating it. Raj Thackeray also played an important role in this project. He not only helped in getting the permissions but also contributed to its design.”

“The Shivaji Park Gymkhana played its first innings, and I now wish that boys and girls take full advantage of the facilities here, work hard, practice well and make the gymkhana, Mumbai, and the entire nation proud. That's all I wish as a cricketer,” he added.

Also in attendance were Shiv Sena UBT leader Milind Narvekar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Mahesh Sawant, and several other notable personalities.

Notably, Tendulkar's cricket training under the iconic coach Ramakant Achrekar started at the SPG.

After a nearly year-and-a-half renovation, the gymkhana now features a revitalised, modern appearance. Its interior has been refurbished with shades of green and beige, giving the iconic venue a contemporary atmosphere while preserving its heritage.

One of the major highlights of the redevelopment is the planned launch of a women's cricket team, reflecting the increasing growth of women's cricket in India. The management has put in place suitable facilities, including separate changing rooms and restrooms for female players, especially those participating in Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) tournaments.

