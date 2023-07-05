Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar was on Tuesday appointed the BCCI chief selector for the Indian men's cricket team. represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India's victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000.

On Tuesday, Agarkar was also seen having lunch with Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. "Two things that keep us close are friendship and food. Met this bunch for an awesome lunch. #london #lunch #friends," Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a post on Instagram with a photo.

"It was just a hi and a bye for me boys!! You'll lucky!! My golfing buddies enjoy," Brian Lara, West Indies great, reacted on the photo.

Following his playing career, Agarkar was appointed as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals. The committee further recommended Mr Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men's Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches).

Men's Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.