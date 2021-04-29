Story ProgressBack to home
Sachin Tendulkar Donates To "Mission Oxygen" To Raise Funds For Importing Oxygen Concentrators For Covid Hospitals
Sachin Tendulkar donated to "Mission Oxygen", a fund for importing oxygen concentrators and making them available for hospitals across India that are battling Covid-19.
Sachin Tendulkar donated to "Mission Oxygen" for India's fight against Covid-19.© AFP
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to announce a donation to "Mission Oxygen" to "raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country." Tendulkar posted on social media to share the news of his contribution to the cause and urged citizens to "stand together" in the fight against Covid-19 as a deadly second wave of infections has ravaged the country.
