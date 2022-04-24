India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 49th birthday on Sunday and wishes poured in for the Master Blaster on social media. Tendulkar, known as one of the best batters to ever play the game, has several records to his name and he remains the highest scorer in international cricket till date. Tendulkar has registered 100 centuries across all three formats of the game and one can only dream of this record being broken.

"To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday @sachin_rt! Wishing you the best! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar," tweeted BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

"664 international matches, 34,357 international runs, 100 international tons, 201 international wickets. Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday," tweeted the official handle of BCCI.

"Many happy returns of the day paaji," tweeted former India spinner Pragyan Ojha.

"The pride of a nation & an emotion to billions. Happy birthday,

@sachin_rt," tweeted Mumbai Indians.

"Happy birthday paaji!! Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. May you have the best day," tweeted Ishant Sharma.

"A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world,@sachin_rt. May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love," tweeted Laxman.

The Master Blaster called time on his Test career after registering 15,921 runs, including 51 centuries in the longest format, most by any player.

When one talks about the ODIs, Tendulkar is at the top of the run-scoring charts with 18,426 runs, including 49 tons. Tendulkar had represented the country in six World Cups in his career that spanned almost 24 years. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.