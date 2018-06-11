 ;
 
Sachin Tendulkar Bats For More Exposure For Lesser Experienced Teams After Scotland Win

Updated: 11 June 2018 19:54 IST

Tendulkar's comments also follow Afghanistan's dominant Twenty20 series win over Bangladesh earlier this month

Scotland celebrate after winning the lone ODI against England. © Reuters

Scotland registered their biggest win when they stunned England, the top-ranked One-Day International (ODI) team, by six runs on Sunday. Scotland's historic win garnered praise from India batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who not only congratulated the team on their success but also called for the lesser experienced teams to be given more exposure by getting them to play with the bigger teams.

"Cricket has all the ingredients to become a global game," Tendulkar said on Twitter.

"Teams with massive potential like Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland along with many others have to be given more opportunities to play against the more experienced teams. Best way to provide great exposure."

Scotland failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup after the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to limit the tournament to 10 teams.

Tendulkar's comments also follow Afghanistan's dominant Twenty20 series win over Bangladesh earlier this month and Ireland's narrow defeat to Pakistan in a solitary Test match in May.

Scotland can continue their fine form when they face Pakistan in a two-match Twenty20 international series, starting on Tuesday.

England will be keen to bounce back from the defeat when they begin their five-match ODI series against Australia on Wednesday.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Advertisement

