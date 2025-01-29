Cricket fans are in for a prime-time feast, with old rivals poised to return to action. The International Masters League (IML) has unveiled the schedule of fixtures for the highly-anticipated inaugural season, which will feature six teams - India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. JioStar's Disney+ Hotstar along with Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits will broadcast the tournament live for all cricket aficionados. The matches will begin at 7:30 pm.

The opening game, scheduled for February 22, 2025, will witness a faceoff between the Asian giants. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead an Indian team against a Sri Lankan side led by Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka's most successful captains.

"The IML will be a celebration of cricket's unique and enduring legacy. I can't wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive, with all the teams playing hard, but fair", Sachin Tendulkar, the captain of the Indian team, said.

"The IML is a tribute to cricket's timeless charm. It is a wonderful opportunity for former cricketers. It's a platform where they can relive old rivalries and reconnect with fans. I am excited to participate in this historic league alongside so many illustrious names", said Kumar Sangakkara, the captain of the Sri Lankan team.

"We are thrilled and honoured to partner with JioStar for the IML. We have no doubt that JioStar, with its experience and, expertise in sports broadcasting, will make the league a memorable experience for cricket fans across the globe", Jahan Mehta, Director, FSPM, said.

"We are delighted to broadcast the inaugural season of the International Masters League on Disney+ Hotstar, along with our linear channels Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits. The IML is more than just a cricket tournament-it is a reunion of greatness. Fans can expect thrilling matches, expert commentary, exclusive behind-the-scenes access and a lot of nostalgia, in the weeks to come," said Rohan Lavsi, Head - Hindi Movies Business, JioStar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

