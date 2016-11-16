Sachin Tendulkar's Adopted Village Goes Through Complete Transformation

Sachin Tendulkar adopted Gram Panchayat of Nernoor and habitation of Puttamrajuvari Kandriga in 2014.

The village Puttamrajuvari Kandriga in Andhra adopted by Sachin Tendulkar has undergone complete transformation which he declared "Open defecation free" in a function on Wednesday .

The legend also distributed cricket bats and sporting kits to children at the newly constructed play ground in the village on the occasion of completion of Phase I of the development.

Tendulkar came forward to adopt Gram Panchayat of Nernoor and habitation of Puttamrajuvari Kandriga in the month of November 2014 under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

It has been two years since Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana was launched by @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi, focusing on development in villages. pic.twitter.com/NB6Np39lXT — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2016

The Nernoor Gram Panchayat comprises three habitations -Puttamrajuvari Kandriga, Nernoor and Gollapalli with 627 households and 1895 population. The villagers were mainly engaged in the occupation of horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry.

The sleepy village which was languishing in the darkness till Tendulkar adopted it is lighted up with 24x7 power supply. The womenfolk had to walk long ways to get drinking water and today, the village has uninterrupted water supply and every house has a meter also.

The village had dusty mud roads and presently, it boasts of wide and well maintained CC Roads. The village where cleanliness and hygiene were unheard of and open defecation was widely prevalent, is today an ODF village. The village has underground drainage system in place.