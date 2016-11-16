 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's Adopted Village Goes Through Complete Transformation

Updated: 16 November 2016 16:42 IST

Sachin Tendulkar also distributed cricket bats and sporting kits to children at the newly constructed play ground in the village on the occasion of completion of Phase I of the development.

Sachin Tendulkar's Adopted Village Goes Through Complete Transformation
Sachin Tendulkar adopted Gram Panchayat of Nernoor and habitation of Puttamrajuvari Kandriga in 2014. © PTI

The village Puttamrajuvari Kandriga in Andhra adopted by Sachin Tendulkar has undergone complete transformation which he declared "Open defecation free" in a function on Wednesday .

The legend also distributed cricket bats and sporting kits to children at the newly constructed play ground in the village on the occasion of completion of Phase I of the development.

Tendulkar came forward to adopt Gram Panchayat of Nernoor and habitation of Puttamrajuvari Kandriga in the month of November 2014 under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

The Nernoor Gram Panchayat comprises three habitations -Puttamrajuvari Kandriga, Nernoor and Gollapalli with 627 households and 1895 population. The villagers were mainly engaged in the occupation of horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry.

The sleepy village which was languishing in the darkness till Tendulkar adopted it is lighted up with 24x7 power supply. The womenfolk had to walk long ways to get drinking water and today, the village has uninterrupted water supply and every house has a meter also.

The village had dusty mud roads and presently, it boasts of wide and well maintained CC Roads. The village where cleanliness and hygiene were unheard of and open defecation was widely prevalent, is today an ODF village. The village has underground drainage system in place.

Topics : Cricket Sachin Tendulkar
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar has done great work in AP's Puttamrajuvari Kandriga
  • Tendulkar had adopted the village in 2014
  • Tendulkar apoted the village under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana
Related Articles
Magnificent Virat Kohli Follows in Sachin Tendulkar's Footsteps
Magnificent Virat Kohli Follows in Sachin Tendulkar's Footsteps
India vs England: Virat Kohli Gatecrashes Sachin Tendulkar's Anniversary Party
India vs England: Virat Kohli Gatecrashes Sachin Tendulkar's Anniversary Party
Sachin Tendulkar Picks up Stake in Premier Badminton League Franchise
Sachin Tendulkar Picks up Stake in Premier Badminton League Franchise
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.