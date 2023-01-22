After a lean patch with the bat in the first half of the year 2022, Virat Kohli is finally back in his groove. What started with his impressive performance with the Asia Cup last year was followed by T20 World Cup. Later, a century in the ODI series against Bangladesh and two tons in the 50-over format matches vs Sri Lanka helped the batting maestro regain his dominance. Kohli now has 74 international centuries to his name, the second-highest on the list. Tendulkar tops the chart with 100 international centuries.

On the other hand, Kohli has also surpassed Tendulkar on the list of most ODI centuries at home. However, this is not the only record of Tendulkar that Kohli has broken so far.

With every passing game, Kohli is either inching towards Tendulkar's records or breaking them. The revival of Kohli the batter has once again brought his comparisons with Tendulkar to the fore. As of latest, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has picked one between the two batting greats of India.

"Sachin or Virat?" Usman Khawaja asked his skipper Cummins in a video uploaded by Prime Video India on YouTube.

"Of what? Cooking?" said Cummins with a laugh before adding, "I think I have played Sachin only once in a T20 years ago. So I will say Virat."

India's ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand has seen Virat Kohli registering scores of 8 and 11. The third ODI game will be played on January 25 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Kohli must be eyeing to end the series on a high with another remarkable performance.

