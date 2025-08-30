Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandok earlier this month. On Friday, the cricketing great celebrated his mother's birthday with his family and shared a couple of pictures from the event on Instagram. Notably, Saaniya was also present with the Tendulkar family during the celebration. The pictures quickly went viral on social media. In the first eight hours, the post received over 260,000 likes and more than 800 comments. Sachin also wrote a heartfelt caption for his mother: "I was born in your womb, so I became. You were a blessing, that's why I kept progressing. You are strong, that's why we all stayed strong. Happy birthday, Mom!" he wrote alongside the pictures.

The engagement of Arjun and Saaniya was not initially made public. Around a week later, Sachin himself revealed the new beginning for Arjun. Social media went into overdrive after news of the young cricketer taking a major step in his personal life surfaced. However, no official statement was released by the families of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok at that time.

In an "Ask Me Anything" session on a social media platform on August 25, Sachin was asked: "Did Arjun really get engaged??"

The cricket legend replied, "Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life."

Saaniya is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is well-known for its contributions to the hospitality and food industries. They are the owners of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.

Talking about Arjun, he is a left-arm pacer who can also make valuable contributions with the bat. He plays for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked up 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs.

The fast bowler has also played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches that season and picking up three wickets. In the following season, Arjun played just one game and went wicketless.