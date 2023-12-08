Former India pacer S Sreesanth has landed in hot waters, having been issued a legal notice by the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Commissioner over his rant against Gautam Gambhir, sources have told NDTV. Sreesanth accused Gambhir of calling him a 'fixer' during the LLC match between India Captials and Gujarat Giants. On Thursday, morning a video of Gambhir and Sreesanth's on-field clash surfaced on social media, prompting the latter to issue a statement, suggesting he was called a 'fixer' by the cricketer-turned-politician. However, the LLC commissioner isn't happy with Sreesanth's social media tirade, suggesting it was a 'breach of contract' from the pacer.

As per the legal notice issued by LLC, Sreesanth's rant on social media about the on-field incident was a 'breach of contract'. The notice is believed to have said that no dialogue is possible with Sreesanth until he removes all videos he has posted on social media. The notice also said to have stressed that that the on-field umpires did not report mention use of any expletives by Gambhir on the field.

While Sreesanth explained his side of the matter on social media, Gambhir only took to Instagram, sharing a cryptic post. The caption of the post read: "Smile when the world is all about attention!". Sreesanth, however, wasn't pleased and wrote a comment on Gambhir's post, asking if he was "above Supreme Court".

"You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you? All I did was smile and observe, and you labelled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court? You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please. You even verbally abused the umpires, and yet you speak of smiling? You are an arrogant and utterly classless individual who lacks any form of respect for those who supported you. Until yesterday, I always held respect for you and your family," Sreesanth wrote in the comments section of Gambhir's post.

With the matter taking a legal turn, the controversy has become more complex.