India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was at the peak of his powers during a Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023 fixture between Puneri Bappa and Kolhapur Tuskers. Chasing a target of 145, Gaikwad led the charge for Puneri, slamming a quickfire fifty to set up a convincing win for his team. Gaikwad, who recently got married, slammed five sixes and as many fours on his way to a 27-ball 64. Puneri Bappa chased down the target with 29 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Earlier this month, Gaikwad, who enjoyed a brilliant IPL 2023 season, tied the nuptial knot with his long-term girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar. He played a pivotal role in CSK's 5th title last month.

After the conclusion of the season, the young opener was to join the Indian team as a standby player for the World Test Championship final. But, he pulled out of the 5-day event to get married.

Ruturaj was one of the stars of the IPL 2023 campaign, stitching important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway. In 16 matches, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He also scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with best score of 92.

In his IPL career since his debut for CSK since 2019, he has scored 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. He has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

He has played 9 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 135 runs with one fifty. He has also represented India in one ODI, in which he scored 19 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)