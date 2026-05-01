Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 game today at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR will aim to take a step closer to the playoffs, while DC will eye a comeback after losing three consecutive matches. Mitchell Starc returns to action for DC. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 game:
RR vs DC Live: Impact Substitutes -
RR:
RR vs DC Live: Here are the Playing XIs -
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.
RR vs DC Live:
"Starc is playing, Chameera isn't playing. Pathum is playing, which means David Miller sits out. Ashok Sharma is there, so there are three changes. We have three changes, the wicket looks good and we're happy to chase. It's important to return to basics. You need to stay in the present to turn things around, focus on the positives. Attitude and body language are very important," said Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel.
RR vs DC Live: Parag's big claim on pitch -
"We're going to bat first. Riyan Parag. It's not the usual Jaipur wicket, it has some dryness and looks patchy. Hopefully, it'll go slow in the 2nd innings. As a collective team effort, chasing dawn 228 always helps. Everyone is stepping up, we haven't played a complete 40-overs cricket, hopefully, we'll put up a complete show. Bishnoi comes in and Shubnham is in," said Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag.
RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat!
Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
RR vs DC Live: What has been concerning Delhi Capitals?
Delhi Capitals' biggest concern has been their inconsistent batting. While the likes of KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi have all contributed in patches, the unit has failed to click collectively. In the last match, Abhishek Porel's knock as an Impact Player was one of the few positives, helping the team avoid a record-low total and the team management will be tempted to give him a go in the playing XI.
RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan's solid batting!
Rajasthan Royals have a strong batting line-up. Their top order has been aggressive, with fearless Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking on world class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins from the outset and Yashasvi Jaiswal showing good touch.
Another positive for Rajasthan is the middle order finding form after a slow start. That gives them more balance and makes them harder to contain across the innings.
RR vs DC Live: Starc to return into action!
There is some good news on the bowling front for Delhi Capitals. Pace ace Mitchell Starc is set to return after getting clearance from Cricket Australia to play from May 1. With Lungi Ngidi still unavailable, Starc's inclusion comes as a timely boost. He is likely to replace either Kyle Jamieson or Dushmantha Chameera.
RR vs DC Live: DC aim for a turnaround!
With three wins and four losses, Delhi Capitals are seventh on the points table and need a turnaround soon. Having lost three consecutive matches, the side will be eager to get back on track and boost their playoff hopes.
RR vs DC Live: Sooryavanshi nearing big world record!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only one maximum away from becoming the fastest batter in world cricket to register 100 T20 sixes. He has 99 T20 sixes to his name in 511 balls (27 innings). The record for the fastest to 100 T20 sixes is currently held by Kieron Pollard (843 balls).
RR vs DC Live: Task cut out for Delhli
Delhi Capitals have had little time to dwell on what has been a bruising stretch of results as they gear up to face a confident Rajasthan Royals tonight. It has been a difficult run for the Axar Patel-led side this season. They have swung between extremes in the last two games. From posting a 250-plus total only to concede a world-record chase, to being bowled out for 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
RR vs DC Live: Squads -
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair.