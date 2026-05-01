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Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 game today at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR will aim to take a step closer to the playoffs, while DC will eye a comeback after losing three consecutive matches. Mitchell Starc returns to action for DC. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 game:

May 01, 2026 19:10 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: Impact Substitutes -

RR: 

May 01, 2026 19:09 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: Here are the Playing XIs -

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

May 01, 2026 19:08 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live:

"Starc is playing, Chameera isn't playing. Pathum is playing, which means David Miller sits out. Ashok Sharma is there, so there are three changes. We have three changes, the wicket looks good and we're happy to chase. It's important to return to basics. You need to stay in the present to turn things around, focus on the positives. Attitude and body language are very important," said Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel.

May 01, 2026 19:08 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: Parag's big claim on pitch -

"We're going to bat first. Riyan Parag. It's not the usual Jaipur wicket, it has some dryness and looks patchy. Hopefully, it'll go slow in the 2nd innings. As a collective team effort, chasing dawn 228 always helps. Everyone is stepping up, we haven't played a complete 40-overs cricket, hopefully, we'll put up a complete show. Bishnoi comes in and Shubnham is in," said Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag.

May 01, 2026 19:02 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat!

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

May 01, 2026 18:57 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: What has been concerning Delhi Capitals?

Delhi Capitals' biggest concern has been their inconsistent batting. While the likes of KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi have all contributed in patches, the unit has failed to click collectively. In the last match, Abhishek Porel's knock as an Impact Player was one of the few positives, helping the team avoid a record-low total and the team management will be tempted to give him a go in the playing XI.

May 01, 2026 18:53 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan's solid batting!

Rajasthan Royals have a strong batting line-up. Their top order has been aggressive, with fearless Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking on world class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins from the outset and Yashasvi Jaiswal showing good touch.

Another positive for Rajasthan is the middle order finding form after a slow start. That gives them more balance and makes them harder to contain across the innings.

May 01, 2026 18:46 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: Starc to return into action!

There is some good news on the bowling front for Delhi Capitals. Pace ace Mitchell Starc is set to return after getting clearance from Cricket Australia to play from May 1. With Lungi Ngidi still unavailable, Starc's inclusion comes as a timely boost. He is likely to replace either Kyle Jamieson or Dushmantha Chameera.

May 01, 2026 18:42 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: DC aim for a turnaround!

With three wins and four losses, Delhi Capitals are seventh on the points table and need a turnaround soon. Having lost three consecutive matches, the side will be eager to get back on track and boost their playoff hopes.

May 01, 2026 18:28 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: Sooryavanshi nearing big world record!

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only one maximum away from becoming the fastest batter in world cricket to register 100 T20 sixes. He has 99 T20 sixes to his name in 511 balls (27 innings). The record for the fastest to 100 T20 sixes is currently held by Kieron Pollard (843 balls).

May 01, 2026 18:23 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: Task cut out for Delhli

Delhi Capitals have had little time to dwell on what has been a bruising stretch of results as they gear up to face a confident Rajasthan Royals tonight. It has been a difficult run for the Axar Patel-led side this season. They have swung between extremes in the last two games. From posting a 250-plus total only to concede a world-record chase, to being bowled out for 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

May 01, 2026 18:18 (IST)
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RR vs DC Live: Squads -

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair.

May 01, 2026 18:17 (IST)
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Welcome guys!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 game. The contest will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Stay connected!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Axar Rajeshbhai Patel Axar Patel Rahul Kannaur Lokesh KL Rahul Yashasvi Jaiswal Riyan Parag Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc Nitish Rana Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 43
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