More than a year after Team India's triumphant moment at the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, the country's ex-batter, Ambati Rayudu, has made a staggering revelation. The catch by Surya to dismiss South Africa's David Miller proved to be the turning point in the game. The catch also triggered a huge controversy, as replays showed that the boundary rope, where the ball was hit, was pushed back a little bit. Rayudu, who was one of the commentators for the match, has revealed what really happened before the catch was taken.

During the 'Unfiltered Podcast', Rayudu revealed that the world feed team had put a chair and a screen at the same spot to help the broadcasters. When the chair was placed, the boundary rope was pushed back a little bit by the team. However, even after the chair and screen were taken off, the rope was not moved to its original place.

"There were world feed commentators. During the break, what usually happens is they put a chair there and a screen in order to help the broadcasters see what is happening. That is why they pushed the rope backwards a little bit. But, they left it like that (even after taking the screen and the chair away). That is how the boundary became a little bigger for us. We (the commentators) could see it from above. It was god's plan," said Rayudu during the chat on the podcast.

Ambati Rayudu – "The broadcaster indirectly helped Surya with that catch if the rope was inside it was a clear six."



Later he covered it up by saying God was with us. Is this guy indirectly taking a dig at India's T20 World Cup win?Why has he been so salty in the last 1 year pic.twitter.com/mWf67iaUHK — (@jod_insane) August 18, 2025

When asked if it was a six, Suryakumar said: "I don't know if it was a six (in natural circumstances) or not. If the rope had been placed at its normal position, maybe Surya would've run from inside."

On the controversy around the catch, Rayudu maintained that it was a "clean catch". "End of the day, God was with us," he concluded.

Some current and former cricketers had raised questions over the boundary rope placement after the catch was taken. However, the controversy soon died down.