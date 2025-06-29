It's already a year since India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and Rohit Sharma, who captained the team to championship glory in Barbados, said it was a surreal feeling to be crowned as winners of the glittering silverware. As the entire nation recalls the historic moment that saw the Indian team end its 13-year wait for lifting an ICC title, Rohit took to social media and shared a post that got fans emotional.

As a youngster, Rohit was a member of the team winning 2007 Men's T20 World Cup in South Africa. But after winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, India had their so close yet so far moments of winning titles till that glorious day in Barbados arrived, where Rohit & Co broke the trophy drought in style in an unbeaten campaign.

“Barbados will forever be in my veins. This is the proudest moment of my cricketing career. To lift that trophy, to be crowned ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Champions—it was surreal. I played in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and we won under MS Dhoni's captaincy. And now, to win it again with Rahul Dravid as head coach—it meant everything to this group.

“We've seen heartbreak. We've come so close. That's why this one was so special. We worked and planned relentlessly—every day. And when we finally won, all the emotions came pouring out. The younger players, especially those playing their first World Cup, realised how hard it is to win one. Nothing can be taken for granted. It was magical,” said Rohit to JioHotstar.

What was going through his mind before taking the field for the final, which also became his last game for India in T20Is after the championship glory was achieved? Rohit admitted that he didn't sleep well in the night before the final and nervous energy led to him waking up much earlier than expected.

“Thirteen years is a long time. Most people don't even have a 13-year career. So, to wait that long to win a World Cup… the last one I won was in 2007. For me, it couldn't have gotten any bigger than this. I didn't sleep the whole night. I was only thinking about the World Cup. I was nervous. I couldn't feel my legs. Did I feel nerves? Of course.

“I just don't show it—but inside, it was a lot. We were supposed to leave around 8:30 or 9 in the morning. But I woke up at 7. From my room, I could see the ground and just kept watching it. I remember thinking—‘In two hours, I'll be there. And in four hours, the result will be out. Either the Cup will be here or it won't."

With the bat, India posted 176/7, thanks to Virat Kohli's crucial 76 and his 72-run partnership with Axar Patel in the title clash. “If you hit three boundaries in the first over, then obviously, you've started off well. And that's exactly what every cricketer wants—it helps settle the nerves. The experience of playing for India over so many years also helps in those moments.

With IANS Inputs