India veteran batter and former captain Rohit Sharma is all set to make his television debut. After dominating bowlers with his powerful batting performances over the years, Rohit will now be seen in a completely different avatar as a reality TV show host. The Mumbai Indians opener will entertain fans with his trademark wit, hilarious one-liners, and antics on Sony TV's upcoming game show, Family Full House. With uncertainty still surrounding his place in India's 2027 World Cup plans, Rohit has stepped into the role of host for the show, which is set to premiere on September 19.

Fans are already excited to see Rohit in a new role, and the official broadcaster recently shared the show's trailer, leaving many pleasantly surprised.

In the trailer, Rohit makes a hilarious entry, saying, "Garden se reporting live, jersey No. 45," which leaves the audience in splits. The "garden" remark is a reference to his famous comment during India's 2024 Test series against England, when he was heard urging his teammates to stay focused on the game.

THE ROHIT SHARMA SHOW. pic.twitter.com/EWS7Am8Mkq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 5, 2026

Later, Rohit also entertains veteran actor Rakesh Bedi with another witty remark. "Mujhe tez bowling pasand hai aur kuch bowlers hain jinko mujhe ek jagah pe maarna pasand hai" ("I love facing fast bowlers, and there are some bowlers whom I particularly enjoy hitting in a certain area"), he jokes.

The light-hearted exchange further highlights Rohit's humorous side, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the upcoming show.

BCCI on Rohit's future

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday quashed speculation regarding veteran opener Rohit's ODI future, insisting his form remains top-class following a high-level performance review meeting conducted at its headquarters in Mumbai.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the former captain's spot remains secure after the board convened to analyse recent overseas tours and map out strategies leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match, he scored 138-148 runs. So why is there speculation? I do not want to give fodder to the speculators," Saikia told reporters at the conclusion of the meeting.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar was unable to attend the important meeting due to short notice and connectivity constraints while being away from Mumbai.

"Today, we did not have any selection meeting. We had a routine meeting, like we do every 2-3 months. We had a meeting today with the head coach, the CoE head of cricket, as well as two of the captains, T20I skipper Shreyas and the Test and ODI captain, Shubman.

"Today, he (Agarkar) was out of station, so he could not be a part of the meeting. Because this meeting was called at very short notice and our head of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, was not in town, he could not join it. He was in an area where he could not join online either, despite our best efforts," added Saikia.

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