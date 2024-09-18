With the India-Bangladesh two-match Test series set to commence on Thursday, Gautam Gambhir, the newly appointed Head Coach of Team India opened up about the bond with captain Rohit Sharma. For Gambhir, the captain is central to a team's success, and while the coach plays an important role, the ultimate responsibility lies with the leader on the field. Rohit's leadership qualities, Gambhir believes, have earned him immense respect in the dressing room—an essential trait for any successful leader.

“The team ultimately belongs to the captain because he leads on the field,” Gambhir told JioCinema. "Rohit's leadership and respect in the dressing room are crucial. So, he's a great guy and has got a lot of respect in that dressing room and that is the first and foremost quality of a leader. I think my relationship with him when we were playing together was fabulous. Even then he was a great human being and hopefully, I think it continues that way as well.”

While Gambhir acknowledged that there will always be disagreements in strategy or decision-making, he firmly believes that the final call should rest with Rohit. For Gambhir, respect and support for the captain are non-negotiable. “There will be disagreements, but the final decision rests with the captain,” he emphasised.

Gambhir also opened up about his coaching philosophy, his close relationships with senior players, and how his transition from player to mentor and now head coach has shaped his approach. Having shared the field with many of the team's current senior players, Gambhir's familiarity with their personalities and careers has, in his own words, made his role slightly easier.

“Yes, it does help to an extent,” he acknowledged. Gambhir reflected on his past playing days with key figures like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah, each of whom he watched grow into pillars of Indian cricket.

For Gambhir, this history fosters a sense of ease and understanding. “Rohit was backed despite not having a stellar start, and now he's a key player. Virat has transformed Indian cricket, along with his fitness culture. Ashwin remains dedicated to being the best spinner in the world, and Bumrah has risen to the top of world bowling. Their experiences will be very useful for the younger generation,” Gambhir noted.

Gambhir is well aware of the challenges that come with selecting a playing eleven from a pool of immense talent. With India's deep bench strength, it's never easy to leave players out of the squad. However, Gambhir believes that the focus should be on selecting the right combination to meet the team's needs rather than framing it as dropping players.

“Selecting just eleven players means others have to wait for their opportunity,” he explained. But for Gambhir, the solution lies in clear and straightforward communication with the players. “It's about selecting those who can best serve the team's needs,” he said, stressing the importance of the coach, captain, and selectors being on the same page to avoid confusion or mixed messages.

This communication becomes even more critical when players are left out or dropped from the squad, a situation that Gambhir understands can be challenging for any player. “Understanding the vulnerability of players who are left out or dropped, we aim to provide the right support and communication to help them through the process,” he added.