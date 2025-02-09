Team India veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli capped off their glittering T20I careers last week, announcing their respective retirements from the format after the T20 World Cup success in Barbados. After Kohli confirmed that the final against South Africa was his last T20I game for India, Rohit, surely after, followed the suit. A day later, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too joined and announced his retirement from the format as well. Amid the ongoing debates over their uncertain future in the Indian team, batter Shubman Gill has now revealed that it was no guarantee if Rohit and Kohli would play the T20 World Cup last year.

Gill said that watching Rohit and Kohli lift the T20 World Cup together was a satisfying moment for him.

"After the World Cup (2023 ODI), we weren't sure if Rohit Bhai or Virat Bhai would be playing in the T20 World Cup and watching them win that tournament was very satisfying for me. I think with that win, we broke the jinx of not winning an ICC trophy and I truly believe this is the start of something magical and special for the Indian cricket team," said Gill while speaking on Disney + Hotstar's show Inside out with Gill.

Gill, who was part of the reserves for the tournament, also revealed that he didn't watch the entire game, and only turned on the TV for the last few overs.

"Winning the 2024 World Cup was extremely satisfying. I remember I was practicing in Washington at that time with my best friends and mentors. I watched the last four overs; I didn't see the whole match, but watching those final overs and seeing us win was such a relief, especially after the previous ODI World Cup," he added.

India managed to win the final despite South Africa at one stage needing just 30 runs off as many balls.

"This was my last t20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve," said Kohli after the match. "One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered. Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high," Kohli said amid India's celebration.

"This was my last (T20I) game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup. I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line," Rohit added.