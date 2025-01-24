Getting into the Indian cricket team is tough, but holding on to a place in the side is even tougher. Being the most popular sport in the country, the supply of talent is massive. It also means that sometimes players might feel disgruntled for lack of opportunity. Same is the case with Manoj Tiwary. The now retired star averaged 99.50 in 2006-07 Ranji Trophy but had to wait long for his international debut due to injury. However, when his debut came in 2008 it was not special. He slammed his maiden ODI century against West Indies in Chennai in 2011, but was benched for months after that game.

MS Dhoni was the captain of the side then.

"He was the captain. Team India runs according to the planning of the skipper. In state teams, things are different but in Team India its all about the captain. If you see, during Kapil Dev's time it was he who ran the show, during Sunil Gavaskar's tenure it was his call, same was during Mohammad Azharuddin's tenure. After that Dada and so on. This will go on unless a strict administrator comes and makes a set rule," Manoj Tiwary told Lallantop.

"You see Ajit Agarkar (current BCCI chief selector) and you feel he can take strong decisions. He can disagree with the coach. As far as me being dropped for 14 matches after scoring a century, if a player is dropped after scoring a century, obviously I want to know the answer. After century I was praised, but post that I did not have any inkling. At that time, youngsters used to feel afraid, including me. If you ask something, who knows what way it could have been taken. Career is on the line.

"The players who were in the team then were Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma. After that the Tour which took place, they were not making runs. And here I was, even after making a century and winning Player of the Match, could not find a place in playing XI. I was dropped for 14 matches, which took place in a space of six months. At that time the dropped player did not get enough practice. I wanted to retire but due to family responsibility could not."

Manoj Tiwary led Bengal for a long time and has also a minister of state for Affairs of Sports and Youth