India's star player Rohit Sharma recently turned up for the newly-introduced bronco test and the result of it has come out. How a 38-year-old Rohit would perform at the new form of test that has been put into effect by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month was the talk of the town. However, Rohit has not only just passed it but reportedly also impressed everyone with his performance during the test, which also had the Yo-Yo test that is already being used by the Indian cricket team to measure the fitness level of the players.

All the players who featured in the tests on August 30 and 31 have passed it, as per RevSportz Global. It added that everyone was impressed with Rohit's physical appearance and his peformance at the Centre of Excellence during the test in Bengaluru. Prasidh Krishna really impressed with high number during the test, the report added.

Rohit is expected to tour Down Under in October for an ODI series (19, 23, 25), but it remains to be seen whether Rohit will turn out for India A in three one-day matches against Australia A on September 30, October 3 and 5 at Kanpur.

Rohit has already called time on his careers in T20Is and Tests. After India's T20 World Cup triumph in June last year, he quit the shortest format at the highest level. Around a year later, Rohit retired from Tests as well.

While Rohit hung up his boots from T20Is on a high note, that in Test cricket was a forgettable. Rohit has a poor outing in Australia in the 2024-25 Test series that ended in January. Four months later, he decided to leave the format, just before India could announce the squad for five-match Test series against England.

As a result, Rohit remains active as an India player only in the ODI format. He also played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025. With the player's future in doubt, his recent reported test result would be a big respite for him.