The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have taken a bold call recently, choosing to remove Rohit Sharma and appoint Shubman Gill as India's ODI captain. The move brings an end to Rohit's captaincy tenure, during which he has led India to three ICC finals, winning two. While the move also raises question marks on Rohit's India future, his former teammate and former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has urged Rohit to announce his retirement in order to "keep his dignity intact".

"I don't think he (Rohit) is really in their plans anymore. Everything now depends on his performance. If I were Rohit Sharma, I would have considered retirement after this," said Tiwary, in an interview with CricTracker.

"A player like him doesn't deserve this kind of humiliation," Tiwary stated.

Tiwary reasoned that Rohit's results as captain did not deserve to see him removed from the post.

"He didn't just win one ICC trophy - he won two. He came so close in the ODI World Cup as well, performing brilliantly both as a captain and as a player. And let's not forget - he has five IPL trophies to his name. After all of that, to be treated this way is just not right. Personally, I don't think he should continue after being disrespected like this.

"If you ask me, before they push him out, it would be better if he himself steps away - at least that way, he can leave with his dignity intact," Tiwary further said.

Rohit Sharma's record as India's ODI captain speaks for itself. His win percentage of 75 is the best among any Indian ODI captain with more than 10 games in charge. Under Rohit, India made an unbeaten run to the World Cup 2023 final, and also won the Champions Trophy 2025 title without losing a game.

While doubts remain over his future and his hopes of playing the 50-over World Cup in 2027, Rohit is still part of the Indian ODI setup. He is set to return to action later in October, playing for India against Australia in a three-match series.