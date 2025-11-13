Former India captain Rohit Sharma has not yet communicated his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the country's premier 50-over competition, to the Mumbai Cricket Association. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur and Bengaluru from December 25 to January 18 with the knockout matches to be played at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. A senior MCA official confirmed to PTI that they have not received any communication from the India ODI opener.

"There has been no communication as far as I am aware," the official said.

Rohit had recently scored 121 not out in a match-winning effort against Australia after making 73 in the second game of the three-match series.

India lost the series 1-2 but Rohit was adjudged 'Player of the Series'.

Rohit, meanwhile, has been training regularly at the MCA's BKC facility, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also joining him a few days ago in training before the latter linked up with the India squad for the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

Rohit as well as batting mainstay Virat Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is. The two superstars are expected to be a part of the India ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting on November 30 in Ranchi.

The second and third ODIs of the series will be played at Raipur and Visakhapatnam on December 3 and 6 respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)