Former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan has urged India talismans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play as much cricket as possible if they want to remain in the thick of things for the 2027 World Cup. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli and Rohit are keen on playing the 2027 showpiece event in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. However, it is not clear whether the BCCI selectors want the two to stick around for that long. Reports have claimed that the upcoming tour of Australia could their last in international cricket.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Cullinan said that while the two can surely make the cut from an experience point of view, he admitted that Rohit and Kohli must play competitive cricket to stay fit mentally and physically for the tournament. For the unversed, India are set to play just nine games in the lead up to the tournament.

"Well, I think from an ability and experience point of view, they could play, I don't think there's any doubt in that, but they'd have to be on the ground of international cricket. If I were the coach or convener of selectors, because no matter how good you are, thinking that you can just play a few games or select a few games, not put in the hours and then step in and think you're going to perform, no, that doesn't work that way," said Cullinan.

"So it's a bit of a catch-22, I'm not saying they need to be on the circuit all the time, but they need to have played a serious amount of cricket, especially going into the World Cup, so they're in the right physical, mental frame of mind, the grind of international cricket, being fit, then I would say yes, but anything less than that I'd say no, India move on, because that certainly doesn't work, and that's in my view," he added.

Rumours have also been rampant that the BCCI brass could ask the two to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in order to keep them in the loop.

"They need to be playing quality cricket for the next two years! Far more cricket than less cricket," Cullinan highlighted.

Cullinan, however, suggested that Rohit could only get into the team as a batter, with Shubman Gill most likely to lead.

"Yes, Gill for captaincy, irrespective of whether Rohit is playing," he concluded.