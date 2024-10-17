There has been a lot of questions surrounding Rohit Sharma's future ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction with several media reports suggesting that the veteran India batter can leave Mumbai Indians and enter the auction pool. However, according to a report by Indian Express, MI are likely to retain Rohit along with three other star cricketers. The report claims that along with Rohit, MI are also looking to retain Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. There is still no clarity on whether the franchise will be retaining an uncapped cricketer but in that scenario, they are expected to use the Right To Match (RTM) on Tim David and try to buy Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan in the mega auction.

Earlier, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed Paras Mhambrey as their bowling coach, said the franchise on Wednesday.

In a statement, MI said Mhambrey, who was India's bowling coach from November 2021 till their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in June, will work along with current bowling coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

This will be Mhambrey's second stint at MI after previously being part of the support staff when they won IPL 2013, Champions League T20 (2011, 2013), a runner up finish (2010) and two more playoffs appearances in the IPL.

Mhambrey, who was discovered by the BCA Mafatlal Bowling scheme under English fast bowling great Frank Tyson in 1990, played two Tests and three ODIs for India from 1996 to 1998. But he had an illustrious domestic cricket career with Mumbai – where he became a member of winning the Ranji Trophy five times.

He also holds a Level 3 coaching diploma from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and served as coach of Maharashtra, Baroda, Vidarbha (2016-17) and Bengal in domestic cricket before entering the national set-up – first as India A and U19 sides coach, then becoming a trusted member of the Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff.

Mhambrey also coached India U19 team to runners-up finish in the 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa. He earned widespread acclaim for his time with the senior Indian team, where India emerged as a menacing bowling line-up, via thorough analysis, man-management skills and solid tactical planning.

He also got special acknowledgement for his hardwork and motivation from senior pacer Mohammed Shami during the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil, by placing the ball on his head while taking a five-fer against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

(With IANS inputs)