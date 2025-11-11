Rohit Sharma may be one of the most fearsome batters of his generation, but the 38-year-old has often shown his playful side off the field. In a video that has recently gone viral on social media, Rohit could be seen dancing to the song 'Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (Today is my friend's wedding)', while a couple near his premises were performing a wedding photoshoot. The couple appeared to be pleasantly surprised by the former India captain's heartwarming gesture.

In the video, Rohit could be seen grooving to the song. Soon after, the bridegroom could be seen smiling and making a respectful gesture back towards him.

"Yeh toh moment hai (this is a moment!)," the bride appeared to say, reacting to Rohit's gesture.

Watch: Rohit Sharma dances to 'Aaj Meri Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'

A newly engaged couple was doing their wedding shoot, and when Rohit saw them while working out, he played the song "Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" on his speaker and started dancing.



The way Couple said "ye to moment ho Gaya"



bRO made their wedding more special pic.twitter.com/E8TefTYAv9 — (@rushiii_12) November 10, 2025

Rohit is presently not in any cricket action, with India set to take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, a format from which he has retired.

Rohit recently was named the 'Player of the Series' in India's three-match ODI series against Australia Down Under, slamming a century in the final game.

The 38-year-old is expected to feature for India again later this month, with the ODI series against South Africa kickstarting from November 30.

Following his performances against Australia, Rohit rose to the No. 1 spot in the men's ODI batting rankings, taking over the spot from India's current captain Shubman Gill. The latter has now dropped to fourth, while stalwart Virat Kohli has slipped to sixth.

Meanwhile, Rohit is expected to be retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. He had slammed 418 runs in 15 matches for MI in IPL 2025, recovering from a slow start to fire his team into the playoffs.

Rohit has also undergone a significant weight change in recent months, losing more than 10 kilograms.