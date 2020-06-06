Rohit Sharma took to Instagram on Saturday to post an adorable video of him playing with his daughter Samaira. In the video, Rohit can be seen making Samaira laugh while his wife Ritika captures the father-daughter duo playing on a trampoline. "These days are not coming back," Rohit Sharma captioned the video on Instagram. Soon after Rohit posted the video, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina left a heart emoji in the comments section. The Mumbai Indians skipper has been quite on social media during the coroavirus-enforced lockdown, sharing pictures, videos and even interacting with other cricketers on Instagram live sessions.

On Friday, Rohit caught up with his teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal in a show ''Open nets with Mayank'' on BCCI.tv.

During the chat Rohit revealed the reason why his wife Ritika got emotional when the right-handed batsman scored his third double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Rohit said that when he asked Ritika why she got emotional when he achieved the milestone, she said that when he went for a quick single and dived while batting on 195, she thought he had twisted his hand.

"I just asked her why did she cry? She told me she thought before that, I think it was my 196th run where I had to dive, so she thought I had twisted my hand. That was a real worrying factor for her and she got really emotional because of that, I guess," Rohit told Mayank.

Rohit further mentioned that the knock was special because it came on the day of his wedding anniversary.