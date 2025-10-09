Uncertainty looms over the future of Rohit Sharma as Shubman Gill has replaced him in the role of India's ODI captain. The 38-year-old Rohit has already called time on his T20I and Test careers and remains active only in the ODIs at the highest level of cricket. With two years to go for the next Cricket World Cup, there is no confirmation about if the player will be available for the mega event. He has been selected for India's upcoming ODI series against Australia, but multiple media reports have claimed that in the near future, the player's selection will be completely based on 'merit'.

Former India player Mohammad Kaif highlighted that Rohit is a player who is never consistent but a vital cog in the team for the important knocks he plays.

"People are saying that Virat Kohli will be assessed, but I think that is something which will apply more to Rohit Sharma. Rohit is not captaining, and the way he has been playing over the years, scoring 20 to 30, but when a big match comes, he scores 80, a match-winning knock, that's how his career has gone. He is never consistent," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"The difference between him and Kohli in their numbers is that Kohli brings consistency, while Rohit brings match-winning innings and knocks. It will be difficult for the selectors. What if Rohit fails in the Australia series? People will say he is out of form, but if you look at his career, he often fails in two or three innings and then comes back strong. Even in the Champions Trophy, he scored 30 to 40 in the early games and then became the Player of the Match in the final," Kaif added.

The former India player said that both Rohit and Virat should be given enough chances in the build-up to the Cricket World Cup 2027.

"In the World Cup, you will need experienced players. If they've decided that they're not being treated right, and they're close to retirement, that's their personal choice. But if both of them play in the World Cup, India's pride will rise, and match-winning innings will definitely come from their bats. My only appeal is not to judge them based on two or three innings," Kaif concluded.