India batting great Rohit Sharma has made a major declaration amid uncertainty over his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit remains active as an international cricketer in just one format: ODIs. A lot has been said and written about Rohit's ODI future, as he'll be 40 by the time the tournament kicks off in 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. However, Rohit insisted that his goal remains to lift the World Cup with the team, suggesting that he is ready to push himself as far as he can to remain fit for the marquee event.

"I definitely want to go out there and win the World Cup for my country; that is something that I've always looked upon. I've grown up watching this 50-over World Cup. There was no T20 World Cup, no IPL back then, and that was the pinnacle of cricket, which used to happen every four years. So, there was desperation; there was so much weight for that one trophy. And yeah, I really want that trophy, so I'm going to try and do everything in my power and capacity to work hard and get it," Rohit said during an ICC event.

The 38-year-old retired from T20Is after India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in 2024. He also hung up his boots from Test cricket in May last year.

Rohit, alongside fellow stalwart batter Virat Kohli, was downgraded to group B of the latest annual central contract awarded by the BCCI which also abolished the prevailing A+ category carrying a retainership fee of Rs 7 crore.

The BCCI awarded central contract to 30 men and 21 women cricketers classified in group A, B and C.

The cycle for new central contract is based on performance and volume of games played during the preceding season.

Two-format skipper Shubman Gill along with senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah and premier Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were retained in group A.

However, the BCCI didn't mention the quantum of retainership fees for the three categories.

(With PTI Inputs)