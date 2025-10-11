Rohit Sharma is set to make his return to India colours soon. The 38-year-old has been included in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. However, even before his comeback, Rohit has grabbed headlines after an incident involving a fan during his training session at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. With Rohit the star attraction at the arena, a number of young fans were in attendance. Rohit was seen scolding someone for trying to stop a young fan from going up to him. A video of that incident has gone viral on social media.

Rohit was greeted to chants of 'Hitman' as he visited the famous Shivaji Park in Mumbai for a practice session ahead of his tour to Australia.

However, a young fan was stopped in his tracks by a number of people as he rushed onto the ground to try and meet Rohit. As the incident unfolded, Rohit could clearly be seen shouting at the people attempting to stop the young fan.

Eventually, the fan was allowed to go up to Rohit.

Watch: Rohit Sharma scolds security trying to stop young fan from meeting him

The 38-year-old was reportedly accompanied by former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for the training session. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was also in attendance. Rohit played a few crisp cover drives and sweep shots, wowing the crowd present at the Shivaji Park. He even took some time out to acknowledge the people who'd come to see him play.

Rohit will be in action for India for the first time in over seven months if he plays against Australia. His last match was the Champions Trophy 2025 final, where he was named the 'Player of the Match' as he led India to glory. That game also ended up being his last as India's ODI captain.

Ahead of the Australia series, Rohit was removed from captaincy in ODIs, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handing over the reigns to Test skipper Shubman Gill.